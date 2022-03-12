Dr. Brett Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gulf Breeze, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Andalusia Health, Baptist Hospital, Gulf Breeze Hospital and Jay Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Breeze Hospital Clinical Lab1110 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8700
Sodexo1000 W Moreno St, Pensacola, FL 32501 Directions (850) 434-4011
Exos - Athletes' Performance Florida LLC1040 Gulf Breeze Pkwy, Gulf Breeze, FL 32561 Directions (850) 916-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Andalusia Health
- Baptist Hospital
- Gulf Breeze Hospital
- Jay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
He is by the far the best orthopedic surgeon I have ever seen. He is funny, attentive and extremely patient! Need surgery on a knee or a hip? Dr, Smith is the only way to go….Hardly and bruising or pain! AMAZING!!!
About Dr. Brett Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
