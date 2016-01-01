Dr. Brett Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Simpson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Simpson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bastrop, TX. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Simpson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Austin Brain & Spine - Bastrop - Bastrop3101 Highway 71 E Ste 107, Bastrop, TX 78602 Directions (512) 503-5279
-
2
Austin Brain & Spine - South Austin4101 James Casey St Ste 340, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 503-5278
-
3
Austin Brain & Spine - Dripping Springs331 Sportsplex Dr Ste A, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 582-2380
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simpson?
About Dr. Brett Simpson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1376961987
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center McGovern School of Medicine
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine and Science Chicago Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simpson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simpson works at
Dr. Simpson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.