Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS
Overview
Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA.
Dr. Silverman works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry4205 N Point Pkwy Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30022 Directions (678) 389-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverman?
love brett!
About Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1245304443
Education & Certifications
- EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverman works at
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.