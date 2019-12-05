See All General Dentists in Alpharetta, GA
Overview

Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Alpharetta, GA. 

Dr. Silverman works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
    Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry
4205 N Point Pkwy Ste D, Alpharetta, GA 30022
(678) 389-9000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Botox® Injection
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Conditions
Botox® Injection
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Conditions

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection
Composite Fillings
Cosmetic Conditions
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure
Crown Lengthening
Dental Cleaning
Dental Crown
Dental Examination
Dental Filling
Dental Hygiene Services
Dental Implant
Dental Restoration
Dentures
  • View other providers who treat Dentures
Dermal Filler
Grinding of Teeth
Gum Disease Treatment
Invisalign®
Oral Cancer Screening
Panoramic and Cephalometric Digital Dental X-Rays
Porcelain Bridge
Porcelain Crown
Porcelain Veneers
Preventive Care
Root Canal
Root Planing
Sleep Apnea
Teeth Whitening
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 66 ratings
Patient Ratings (66)
5 Star
(64)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jeff Hopeck — Dec 05, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS

  • Dentistry
  • English
  • 1245304443
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • EASTERN MICHIGAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Brett Silverman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Silverman works at Advanced Cosmetic & Family Dentistry in Alpharetta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

66 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

