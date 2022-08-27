Dr. Brett Siegrist, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegrist is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Siegrist, MD
Dr. Brett Siegrist, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Vascular Surgery Specialists485 S Dobson Rd Ste 115, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 210-8620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mercy Care
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
He was honest, straightforward, and compassionate. He talked to me and not over me. He took the time to explain everything to come up with the best plan for me.
- 1467555854
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
