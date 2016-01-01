Overview

Dr. Brett Shulman, MD is a Dermatologist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Shulman works at Olmsted Medical Center -se Clinic in Rochester, MN with other offices in Spokane, WA and Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.