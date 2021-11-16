Dr. Sheppard has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Sheppard, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Sheppard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Oregon Health & Science University Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-4373Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 3303 S Bond Ave Fl Mc, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-4373
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
- Salem Hospital
- Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?
Dr Sheppard saved my life. He will always have my gratitude and respect. Thank you Dr.
About Dr. Brett Sheppard, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1174531644
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheppard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheppard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheppard works at
Dr. Sheppard has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Pancreatic Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheppard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheppard. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheppard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheppard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheppard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.