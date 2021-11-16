Overview

Dr. Brett Sheppard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Salem Hospital and Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Sheppard works at Allergy Arts in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Pancreatic Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.