Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM

Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (5)

Overview

Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Roseville, CA. 

Dr. Shahabi works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.


Locations

  1
    Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Center
    1600 Eureka Rd, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 784-4785

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Kaiser Permanente

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Dr. Shahabi is very thorough and explained each diagnoses and treatment in detail
    — Apr 03, 2021
    
    

    

    About Dr. Brett Shahabi, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225378060
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahabi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahabi works at PERMANENTE MEDICAL GROUP, INC. in Roseville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahabi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.