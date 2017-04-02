Overview

Dr. Brett Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery in Lexington, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.