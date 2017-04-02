Dr. Brett Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Scott, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Scott, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurosurgery1760 Nicholasville Rd Ste 301, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 267-2031
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Was very friendly and open for question. Explained everything in detail including; condition, treatment and all potential risks. Wait time was only about 15 minutes! I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Brett Scott, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Naval Medical Center
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Scott has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.