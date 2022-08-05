Overview

Dr. Brett Scotch, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Scotch works at Scotch Institute of Ear Nose & Throat in Wesley Chapel, FL with other offices in Trinity, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.