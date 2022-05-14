Overview

Dr. Brett Schlifka, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from University Of Kansas City and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, Jupiter Medical Center and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Schlifka works at Palm Beach Neurosurgery - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL, Wellington, FL and Jupiter, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.