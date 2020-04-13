See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Memorial Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.

Dr. Sasseen works at First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Palatka, FL and St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Southside Office
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 750-3025
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Fleming Island
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8538
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  3. 3
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 425-1424
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 750-3022
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7685 103rd St Ste 3, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 750-3023
  6. 6
    Jacksonville Beach
    905 Beach Blvd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 750-3021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Mandarin Office
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  8. 8
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Monument Office
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 750-3026
  9. 9
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8514
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - Palatka
    205 Zeagler Dr Ste 202, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 260-5675
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  11. 11
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute - St. Augustine
    109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • HCA Florida Putnam Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Heart Disease
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombolysis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 13, 2020
    Dr.Sasseen is excellent. Very attentive to my concerns and very flexible in his treatment approach. Thankful to have him.
    Craig from Crescent City — Apr 13, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD
    About Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194728360
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Sasseen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sasseen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sasseen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasseen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasseen has seen patients for Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasseen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasseen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasseen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasseen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasseen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.