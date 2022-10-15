See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Brett Sanders, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (152)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Brett Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.

Dr. Sanders works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Clavicle Fracture and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Thomas S Templeton MD
    2415 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404 (423) 624-2696

  CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Clavicle Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Clavicle Fracture
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment

Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 152 ratings
    Patient Ratings (152)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Oct 15, 2022
    Oct 15, 2022
I went to Dr. Sanders for a quadriceps autograft on my left knee to replace a torn ACL. I had the surgery done only a month after the injury, and within two weeks of the consultation. I was surprised how fast I was operated on. The surgery was easy, painless, and successful. In the follow-up appointments he answered all of my questions. I was very pleased with Dr. Sanders' knowledge, care, and explanations. If you see Dr. Sanders, you are in exceptionally capable hands. Overall I am very pleased with my experience.
    Daniel — Oct 15, 2022
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427048073
    • Harvard, Massachusetts General Hospital
    • Emory University
    • Emory
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    • University of Virginia
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
    Dr. Brett Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanders works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sanders’s profile.

    Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Clavicle Fracture and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    152 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

