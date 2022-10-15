Overview

Dr. Brett Sanders, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Sanders works at Center Sports Medicine/Orthpdcs in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Clavicle Fracture and Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.