Dr. Brett Rosenblatt, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Rosenblatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Locations
Elmhurst Office9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions (718) 673-8070
Rockville Centre Office64 N Long Beach Rd, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 594-1010Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hauppauge Office600 Northern Blvd Ste 216, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 234-5666
Riverhead Office47 Commerce Ave Ste 2, Riverhead, NY 11901 Directions (631) 905-0666Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A well run machine. Staff is always courteous and professional . Dr. is attentive and honest.
About Dr. Brett Rosenblatt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Retina Washington Universtiy
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenblatt has seen patients for Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenblatt speaks French.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenblatt.
