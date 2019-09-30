Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Roberts, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hanover, PA. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Roberts works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Hanover Med Grp Cardiology310 Stock St Ste 3, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 637-1738
-
2
St Josephs Cardiovsclar Assocs7505 Osler Dr Ste 103, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 427-2580
-
3
Upmc Memorial - Upmc Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine1703 Innovation Dr Ste 4120, York, PA 17408 Directions (717) 849-5576
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Roberts?
Thorough, explained heart condition well
About Dr. Brett Roberts, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1104961788
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University / Medical College Of Virginia
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Supraventricular Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.