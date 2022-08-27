Dr. Brett Richards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Richards, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ogden Clinic4700 Harrison Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Directions (801) 475-3340Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so thankful to have found Dr Richards for my care. I had heard good things and was very pleased with my care and Dr Richards knowledge. I have hand joint pain, some joints worse than others. Dr. Richards said conservative treatment would help the stiffness and pain and increase my fine motor use. He injected the worse joint skillfully. He told it me would hurt worse for the first night but feel better with each day. It did get better after about 8 hours and has been so much better for months now. I appreciate his care and patience and his staff is also so friendly. I will return with any future problems. I think his expertise is valuable to our community.
About Dr. Brett Richards, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1356470033
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Ross University
- Texas A&M University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richards has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Richards. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.