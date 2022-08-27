Overview

Dr. Brett Richards, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Davis Hospital and Medical Center, Mckay Dee Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Richards works at Ogden Clinic - South - Urology in Ogden, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.