Dr. Brett Rhode, MD
Dr. Brett Rhode, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.
Eye Care Specialists Sc10150 W National Ave Ste 300, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 298-0099
Eye Care Specialists633 W Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Milwaukee, WI 53203 Directions (414) 298-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Good doctor the best
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics|University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS
