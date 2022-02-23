Overview

Dr. Brett Rhode, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS.



Dr. Rhode works at Eye Care Specialists in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.