Dr. Quave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brett Quave, MD
Dr. Brett Quave, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Asante Ashland Community Hospital, Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center and Providence Medford Medical Center.
Quave Clinic701 Golf View Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 494-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Providence Medford Medical Center
I read complaints about time they spent waiting to see the good doctor. Wait time was totally within normal limits. I always remind myself that if the doctor is not rushing people through, it can take a little longer than we like, but when they get to us, we WANT them to take their time! And Dr. Quave did not disappoint on this or any other measure of an exceptional doctor. He listened, explained, and treated, all in a warm and caring manner. I highly recommend him for all your pain needs!
About Dr. Brett Quave, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013911361
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- Southwestern Adventist University
- Pain Medicine
