Overview

Dr. Brett Parker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF SOUTH AL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.