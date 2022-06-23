Dr. Brett Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Owens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Owens, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in East Providence, RI. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Owens works at
Locations
-
1
University Orthopedics Inc1 Kettle Point Ave, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 274-9660Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Owens?
My experience with Dr Owens was amazing! He knew I was very nervous about having to have surgery. He took the time to explain everything to me and answered all the questions I had! He called me the night before surgery to make sure I was doing ok and to tell me that everything was going to be fine! Waiting to get brought back to the or he came over and spoke to my boyfriend about everything that was going to happen. His bedside manners are wonderful in my book! Even after surgery when I was home He personally called me to see how i was feeling! I had to a meniscus issue that was causing me pain for a while, went to see him and a few tests later he scheduled surgery! Dr Owens is the best hands down!!!!
About Dr. Brett Owens, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1467443051
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Us Military Academy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owens has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owens works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Owens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Owens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Owens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.