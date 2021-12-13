Dr. Brett Osborn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Osborn, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Osborn, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Incorporated Into Midwestern Univ) and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Osborn works at
Locations
-
1
Paul Acevedo, MD1850 SW Fountainview Blvd Ste 104, Port St Lucie, FL 34986 Directions (561) 882-6214
-
2
Brett A Osborn DO Pllc600 Heritage Dr Ste 105, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 935-9233Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Osborn?
Dr. Osborn was our miracle worker .We will be forever indebted to him for saving my husbands life.
About Dr. Brett Osborn, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1932104049
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center Department Of Neurosurgery
- New York University Medical Center Department Of General Surgery
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine (Incorporated Into Midwestern Univ)
- Brandeis University, Waltham/Boston, Ma
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osborn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osborn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osborn works at
Dr. Osborn has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Broken Neck, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
102 patients have reviewed Dr. Osborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osborn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.