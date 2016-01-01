Overview

Dr. Brett Opell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rahway, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Opell works at New Jersey Urology (Rahway) in Rahway, NJ with other offices in Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

