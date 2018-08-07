Dr. Brett Moses, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moses is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Moses, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Moses, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Princeton Radiology At Quakerbridge LLC8 QUAKERBRIDGE PLZ, Trenton, NJ 08619 Directions (609) 587-4600
Premiere ENT400 Middletown Blvd Ste 100, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-7300Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moses is the greatest surgeon in the world. Dr. Moses is truly gifted. I thank God I was referred to him. He has a wonderful and caring personality as well.
About Dr. Brett Moses, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Moses has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moses accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moses has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moses on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Moses. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moses.
