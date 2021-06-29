Dr. Brett Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Miller, MD
Dr. Brett Miller, MD is a Dermatologist in Doylestown, PA. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine.
Dr. Miller works at
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology2003 Lower State Rd Bldg 200, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 345-6647Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Dermatology & Mohs Surgery Center, Affiliate of Anne Arundel Dermatology920 Lawn Ave Ste 6, Sellersville, PA 18960 Directions (267) 354-1440Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I am very impressed with the professionalism of this office and staff.......and especially with Dr. Miller's expertise in his field. He has performed at least four surgeries/excisions on me, all with excellent results and hardly any noticeable trace of scarring. The nurses/assistants are wonderful and they, along with Dr. Miller, put you completely at ease........making the experience a very positive one, indeed!
- Dermatology
- English
- 1376802884
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Penn State University
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller works at
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Melanoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
