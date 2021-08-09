Overview

Dr. Brett Miles, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical School, Dallas, TX and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Miles works at Northwell Health Otolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like ENT Cancer, Laryngeal Cancer and Tonsil Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.