Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Westchase Orthopaedics Inc.11603 SHELDON RD, Tampa, FL 33626 Directions (813) 792-9843Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Carrollwood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Glad to have met my surgeon who had to fuse 3 discs in my neck because of spinal cord damage from a car accident. Very grateful to not have been paralyzed and to be recuperating well and no longer having the severe headaches and arm pain.
About Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Afrikaans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Menmuir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Menmuir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Menmuir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Menmuir speaks Afrikaans.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Menmuir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menmuir.
