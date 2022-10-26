See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (89)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. 

Dr. Menmuir works at Westchase Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Wesley Troyer, DO
Dr. Wesley Troyer, DO
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
Dr. Cedric Ortiguera, MD
8 (27)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
Dr. Daniel Montero, MD
10 (9)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchase Orthopaedics Inc.
    11603 SHELDON RD, Tampa, FL 33626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 792-9843
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Carrollwood

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Menmuir?

    Oct 26, 2022
    Glad to have met my surgeon who had to fuse 3 discs in my neck because of spinal cord damage from a car accident. Very grateful to not have been paralyzed and to be recuperating well and no longer having the severe headaches and arm pain.
    rose — Oct 26, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Menmuir to family and friends

    Dr. Menmuir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Menmuir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD.

    About Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Afrikaans
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639150204
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Menmuir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Menmuir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Menmuir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Menmuir works at Westchase Orthopaedics & Rehabilitation in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Menmuir’s profile.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Menmuir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Menmuir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Menmuir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Menmuir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Brett Menmuir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.