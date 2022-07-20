Dr. Brett Mendel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Mendel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Mendel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Mendel works at
Locations
-
1
Emory Saint Joseph's5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendel?
Contacted Dr. Mendel to routine colonoscopy, persistent bowel issues, GERD, Hiatial Hernia issues. Dr Mendel listened to my issues intently, ordered appripriate tests, followed up with me, explained the results in terms I could understand. He continues to monitor my healthcare related to my GI issues. I found him to be kind and caring. Would definatley recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Brett Mendel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1669791836
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Washington University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendel works at
Dr. Mendel has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.