Overview

Dr. Brett Mendel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Mendel works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.