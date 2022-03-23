Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mellinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Mellinger works at
Advanced Urology Centers of Ny - Garden City East585 Stewart Ave Ste L14, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 873-5353
Long Island100 Garden City Plz Ste 101, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 873-5353Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
You get a warm comfortable feeling when your in his office, He takes the time to listen to your problem, He takes the time in detail the steps you need to do to fix your problem. He is very good and Knowledgeable as to me one of the top urologist on Long Island. The staff working with Dr. Mellinger is very kind & friendly. Donna & Rosie listen to you when you call the office for a appointment. I rate Dr. Mellinger 10 stars if I could but you can only give him 5. I am looking forward to my Journey under Dr. Mellinger’s care. I highly recommend this Dr. Thank You Dr. Mellinger for being the best at what you do.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1174586366
- Ny Hospital Cornell
- Dwnst Med Center
- St Vincents Hospital Med Center
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Mellinger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mellinger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mellinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mellinger has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mellinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mellinger speaks Italian.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mellinger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mellinger.
