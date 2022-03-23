Overview

Dr. Brett Mellinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Mellinger works at Advanced Urology Centers of NY in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.