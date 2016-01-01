Overview

Dr. Brett McRay, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas School Of Dentistry.



Dr. McRay works at The Dentists at Houston Westchase in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.