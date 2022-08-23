Dr. Brett McKnight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKnight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD
Dr. Brett McKnight, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Liberty, MO. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston and is affiliated with North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health.
McKnight Eye Center515 N STATE ROUTE 291, Liberty, MO 64068 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I can’t believe Dr Brett McKnight missed the most important condition my left was beginning to exhibit and soon my right eye would follow was the narrowing of the duct area where fluid was building up behind the lens where cataract surgery was not the pressing issue but glaucoma. The doctor recommended to me scheduled that treatment in 5 days. Where would I be if I had have not had a second opinion because glaucoma ran in my family?
- Ophthalmology
- English
- Male
- 1639437627
- Ucla Doheny/stein Eye Institute
- University Of Texas Health Science Center Houston
- Ophthalmology
- North Kansas City Hospital & Meritas Health
Dr. McKnight has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Dry Eyes and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKnight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
