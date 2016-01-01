Dr. Brett McCoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett McCoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett McCoy, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital, UH St. John Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center and University Hospitals Parma Medical Center.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (877) 440-8326
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
- University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
- University Hospitals Parma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Brett McCoy, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
