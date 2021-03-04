See All Dermatologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Brett Matheson, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Matheson, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Dr. Matheson works at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center in Colorado Springs, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center of Colorado Springs
    1975 Research Pkwy Ste 165, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 574-0310
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Penrose Hospital
  • UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 04, 2021
    I've been seeing Dr. Matheson for twenty years. He's an excellent physician and has a professional team working with him. He's done two MOHS surgeries and does my annual check-up as well. He has a tightly run team and his office is always clean, fresh and pleasant. He has a large waiting area in the front and another in the back where patients can sit between procedures. Thank you to Dr. Matheson and his outstanding team--especially Denise! Bless you all.
    CJL — Mar 04, 2021
    About Dr. Brett Matheson, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    NPI Number
    • 1427043579
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Health Science Center
    • Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Dermatology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Flexible Or Transitional Year
    • NAVAL HSP SAN DIEGO, SAN DIEGO, CA (1987-1988)
    • Georgetown University
    • Brigham Young
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Matheson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Matheson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Matheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Matheson works at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Dr. Matheson’s profile.

    Dr. Matheson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

