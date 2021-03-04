Dr. Brett Matheson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matheson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Matheson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Matheson, MD is a Dermatologist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital and UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.
Dr. Matheson works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center of Colorado Springs1975 Research Pkwy Ste 165, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 574-0310Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Penrose Hospital
- UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matheson?
I've been seeing Dr. Matheson for twenty years. He's an excellent physician and has a professional team working with him. He's done two MOHS surgeries and does my annual check-up as well. He has a tightly run team and his office is always clean, fresh and pleasant. He has a large waiting area in the front and another in the back where patients can sit between procedures. Thank you to Dr. Matheson and his outstanding team--especially Denise! Bless you all.
About Dr. Brett Matheson, MD
- Dermatology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1427043579
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Dermatology Naval Med Ctr-San Diego, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- NAVAL HSP SAN DIEGO, SAN DIEGO, CA (1987-1988)
- Georgetown University
- Brigham Young
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matheson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matheson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matheson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matheson works at
Dr. Matheson has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Matheson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Matheson speaks Japanese.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Matheson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matheson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matheson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matheson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.