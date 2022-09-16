Dr. Brett Malo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Malo, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Malo, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from Ross University School Of Medicine, North Brunswick, N.J. and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Locations
Prevea East Mason Health Center3021 Voyager Dr, Green Bay, WI 54311 Directions (920) 272-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Malo is thorough & explains everything well. The facility is so over busy that it is very hard to get an appointment.
About Dr. Brett Malo, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1578706255
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Ill.
- Ross University School Of Medicine, North Brunswick, N.J.
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malo accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malo has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Coccygeal Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.