Dr. Brett Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Lewis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Locations
John Theurer Cancer Center92 2nd St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-2210
John Theurer Cancer Center155 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4050
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 429-6060Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lewis is very professional, knowledgeable and caring. A true expert! Also his team is amazing!
About Dr. Brett Lewis, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306010806
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Radiation Oncology
