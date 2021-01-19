Overview

Dr. Brett Lewis, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|UMDNJ - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Lewis works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Montclair, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.