Dr. Brett Lewellyn, MD
Dr. Brett Lewellyn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Scripts Pharmacy1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 649-6878Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emergency Physicians of Central Florida Llp22 W Underwood St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 843-5851
Orlando Regional Medical Center1414 Kuhl Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 841-5111
Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children92 W Miller St, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-1522Monday6:00am - 6:00pmTuesday6:00am - 6:00pmWednesday6:00am - 6:00pmThursday6:00am - 6:00pmFriday6:00am - 6:00pmSaturday6:00am - 6:00pmSunday6:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Wait times were great. Dr. Lewellyn explained my options and outcomes. Made me feel very comfortable and surgery went great. Carpal tunnel surgery, scar tissue removal and metal plate removal from prior trauma surgery.
About Dr. Brett Lewellyn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Lewellyn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewellyn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewellyn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewellyn works at
Dr. Lewellyn has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open, Hand Tendon Repair and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewellyn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewellyn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewellyn.
