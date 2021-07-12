See All Ophthalmologists in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Brett Levinson, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Brett Levinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Levinson works at Specialized Eye Care in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Specialized Eye Care PA
    1 Village Sq Ste 190, Baltimore, MD 21210 (410) 821-6400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Stye

Blepharitis
Eyelid Disorders
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Chalazion
Corneal Diseases
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Cataract
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Optic Neuritis
Presbyopia
Senile Cataracts
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chronic Dacryoadenitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contact Lens Fitting Services
Contact Lens Treatment
Dacryoadenitis
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Iridocyclitis
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Love the whole place!! Everyone is friendly snd extremely helpful. My daughter and I have been going here for years and they always go out of their way to help with any questions or concerns . Would highly recommend Dr. Levinson and his practice !
    Helena Friner — Jul 12, 2021
    About Dr. Brett Levinson, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1245267798
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

