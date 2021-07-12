Dr. Brett Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Levinson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Levinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Levinson works at
Locations
-
1
Specialized Eye Care PA1 Village Sq Ste 190, Baltimore, MD 21210 Directions (410) 821-6400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levinson?
Love the whole place!! Everyone is friendly snd extremely helpful. My daughter and I have been going here for years and they always go out of their way to help with any questions or concerns . Would highly recommend Dr. Levinson and his practice !
About Dr. Brett Levinson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1245267798
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson works at
Dr. Levinson has seen patients for Blepharitis, Eyelid Disorders and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.