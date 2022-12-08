Overview

Dr. Brett Levine, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Levine works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.