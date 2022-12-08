See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Westchester, IL
Dr. Brett Levine, MD

Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
5 (240)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brett Levine, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westchester, IL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus, Rush Oak Park Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, LLC in Westchester, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University
    2450 Wolf Rd Ste F, Westchester, IL 60154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 361-2111
  2. 2
    Champaign Dental Group
    1611 W Harrison St Ste 300, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 432-5179

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
  • Rush Oak Park Hospital
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Osteoarthritis of Hip

Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians' Care Network
    • Preferred Network Access
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Union Health Service
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 240 ratings
    Patient Ratings (240)
    5 Star
    (225)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 08, 2022
    LIFE HAS REALLY CHANGED FOR ME SINCE THE BEGINNING OF 2022. HAD LEFT HIP DONE IN JANUARY & RIGHT IN MARCH. DOING GREAT. THANKS TO DR. LEVINE AND HIS STAFF…FOR PUTTING HUMPTY DUMPTY BACK TOGETHER. ?????
    BARRY SEVERIN — Dec 08, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Levine, MD

    Specialties
    • Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1578542882
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Hospital For Joint Diseases
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • American University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
