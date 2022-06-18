See All Otolaryngologists in Torrance, CA
Dr. Brett Levine, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Brett Levine, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Levine works at Beach Cities ENTS in Torrance, CA with other offices in El Segundo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beach Cities ENTS - Torrance
    20911 Earl St Ste 340, Torrance, CA 90503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-2111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Beach Cities ENTS - El Segundo
    2110 E El Segundo Blvd Ste 110, El Segundo, CA 90245 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 540-2111
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Smell Diseases Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HealthCare Partners
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 18, 2022
    Dr Levine is a fantastic surgeon. I am extremely grateful for the quality care that he provided our family prior to/and after the surgery conducted on my teen; though, I’m late in offering feedback, he exceeded my expectations. I was extremely frightened to have my son undergo this procedure. It was a typical, routine tonsillectomy. I think my fear was more so attributed to the fact that we were in a pandemic. Dr Levine was hands on, through out the entire process. The decision of course was left in my hands and he was willing to follow my lead. I think his frankness is what made me choose to go for the surgery. My son was suffering. His tonsils had been blocking his airway for quite sometime, and with a quickly growing active teenage boy, he needed every bit of oxygen the bodied allowed. I could have chosen to wait which could have prolonged my child’s suffering. I am glad that I chose otherwise. Dr. Levine is top tier, & rest assured he has your well being at the forefront of every
    Tiasha Robinson parent of T. Fuller — Jun 18, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Levine, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1063413110
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Berman MD
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    • University Of Southern California
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Dr. Brett Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levine has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Tinnitus and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

