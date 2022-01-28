Overview

Dr. Brett Lebed, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lebed works at Urology Associates of SLO in Santa Maria, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA, Pismo Beach, CA and Lompoc, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.