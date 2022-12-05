Overview

Dr. Brett Koder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center/New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Koder works at Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

