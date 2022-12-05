Dr. Brett Koder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Koder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Koder, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center/New Orleans and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Ark-La-Tex Ear, Nose & Throat and Hearing Center7847 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koder is very knowledgeable in his specialty which is helpful to patients who must make important decisions about future care. I would recommend Dr Koder to anyone looking for a sincere ENT doctor.
About Dr. Brett Koder, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073508016
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Greenville Meml Hosp
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center/New Orleans
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koder using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koder has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Koder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koder.
