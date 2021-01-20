Dr. Brett Knorr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knorr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Knorr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Knorr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
Dr. Knorr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alpine Pediatrics - Lehi3231 N 1120 E, Lehi, UT 84043 Directions (435) 264-5958
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- American Fork Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- Select Med
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knorr?
Best there is. He will make sure that you are well taken care of, and all questions and concerns taken care of
About Dr. Brett Knorr, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1083655120
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wi Hospital And Cli
- University Of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knorr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knorr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knorr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knorr works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Knorr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knorr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knorr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knorr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.