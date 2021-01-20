Overview

Dr. Brett Knorr, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lehi, UT. They completed their residency with University Of Wi Hospital And Cli



Dr. Knorr works at Alpine Pediatrics - Lehi in Lehi, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.