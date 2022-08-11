Dr. Brett Keck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Keck, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Keck, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Syosset, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Keck works at
Locations
-
1
Syosset Surgical575 Underhill Blvd Ste 177, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 921-2817
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keck?
My experience with Dr. Keck was excellent from the initial visit through the last follow up appointment after triple hernia surgery. Dr. Keck really takes the time to explain everything and actually looks you in the eye. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brett Keck, MD
- General Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1144466319
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keck accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keck works at
Dr. Keck has seen patients for Appendicitis, Lipomas and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Keck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Keck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.