Dr. Brett Inglis, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital.



Dr. Inglis works at Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown in Nashville, TN with other offices in Lebanon, TN and Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.