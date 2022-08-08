See All Rheumatologists in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Brett Hutton, MD

Rheumatology
4.2 (85)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brett Hutton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

Dr. Hutton works at The Arthritis Cntr Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Arthritis Cntr Palm Beaches
    10301 Hagen Ranch Rd Ste B550, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 469-6401
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Hutton is Truly Amazing!! Dad has been a patient with him for a couple years now on treating his rheumatoid artritis. At every visit, Dad has been taken such great care of. All of his questions and concerns regarding his health are answered. Thank you so very much Dr. Hutton and staff for caring for Dad. My Family and I are so very Grateful for all you do!
    Katherine Rueda — Aug 08, 2022
    About Dr. Brett Hutton, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1790996627
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lsu Medical Center-Univ Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Hutton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hutton works at The Arthritis Cntr Palm Beaches in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Hutton’s profile.

    Dr. Hutton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hutton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

