Overview

Dr. Brett Howard, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Howard works at TMH Physician Partners - General Surgery, Services by Surgical Associates of Tallahassee in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.