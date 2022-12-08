Overview

Dr. Brett Himmelwright, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Camp Hill, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Upmc Carlisle and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Himmelwright works at Orthopedic Surgeons Ltd Dme in Camp Hill, PA with other offices in Carlisle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Knee Sprain and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.