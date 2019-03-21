Overview

Dr. Brett Henderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Henderson works at Southern N. Mex. Neurosurgery LLC in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.