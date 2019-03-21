Dr. Brett Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Henderson, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Henderson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center, Mimbres Memorial Hospital and Mountain View Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Southern N. Mex. Neurosurgery LLC3850 E Lohman Ave Ste C, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-1974
-
2
Three Crosses Regional Hospital LLC2560 Samaritan Dr, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (800) 421-8274
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
- Mimbres Memorial Hospital
- Mountain View Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant neurosurgeon! I am so grateful I listened to several of my friends who insisted I meet with Dr. Henderson. During our initial visit he explained my back issues and told me he could fix these issues. He did exactly that! He has an incredible sense of humor and puts you at ease immediately. I would give him 10 stars but that's not one of the options.....
About Dr. Brett Henderson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598818189
Education & Certifications
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- University Of Southern California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henderson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henderson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henderson speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Henderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.