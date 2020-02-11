Dr. Brett Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Brett Harrison, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
-
1
Doylestown Health General Surgery599 W State St Ste 302, Doylestown, PA 18901 Directions (215) 348-7195
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harrison?
Dr. Harrison performed surgery on me for a groin hernia. He's a very competent, compassionate physician. My recovery has been far easier than I imagined it would be. He was great about answering all of my questions, I'd highly recommend him.
About Dr. Brett Harrison, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University of Virginia
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
- Bowdoin College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
