Dr. Brett Gunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Brett Gunter, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Gunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Lexington Medical Center.
Dr. Gunter works at
Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions
-
2
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute146 N Hospital Dr # 120, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions
-
3
Lexington Brain and Spine Institute222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gunter?
I received excellent care from Dr Gunter and would not ever consider another neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Brett Gunter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538261615
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn Coll Med
- Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
- Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
Hospital Affiliations
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Lexington Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gunter using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunter works at
Dr. Gunter has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.