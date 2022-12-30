See All Neurosurgeons in Columbia, SC
Dr. Brett Gunter, MD

Neurosurgery
3 (52)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Brett Gunter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Al Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown and Lexington Medical Center.

Dr. Gunter works at Champaign Dental Group in Columbia, SC with other offices in West Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Neurosurgery Columbia Medical Park NE
    114 Gateway Corporate Blvd Ste 230, Columbia, SC 29203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Lexington Brain and Spine Institute
    146 N Hospital Dr # 120, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Lexington Brain and Spine Institute
    222 E Medical Ln Ste 200, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Herniated Disc Surgery
Spinal Fusion
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Dec 30, 2022
    I received excellent care from Dr Gunter and would not ever consider another neurosurgeon.
    — Dec 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Brett Gunter, MD
    About Dr. Brett Gunter, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1538261615
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Tenn Coll Med
    Internship
    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Al Sch Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
    • Lexington Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Brett Gunter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gunter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gunter has seen patients for Herniated Disc Surgery, Spinal Fusion and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

