Dr. Brett Guinn, MD
Overview
Dr. Brett Guinn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.
Dr. Guinn works at
Locations
Mary Ann Meo DO Facs. PC2510 E DuPont Rd Ste 210, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 458-3710
Dupont Hospital2520 DUPONT CIRCLE DR, Fort Wayne, IN 46825 Directions (260) 416-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Guinn did my hernia repair surgery in September of 2020. He gave me my quality of life back. I am forever grateful for him & his amazing staff!
About Dr. Brett Guinn, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1083683783
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Guinn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guinn.
