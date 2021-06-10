Overview

Dr. Brett Guinn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Guinn works at Center For Colon & Rectal Care in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.