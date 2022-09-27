Overview

Dr. Brett Greenky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Greenky works at Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Cicero, NY, North Syracuse, NY and Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.