Dr. Brett Greenky, MD
Dr. Brett Greenky, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Greenky works at
1
North Medical Center5100 W Taft Rd Ste 1B, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-2120
2
Cicero5586 Legionnaire Dr Ste 3, Cicero, NY 13039 Directions (315) 698-7740
3
SOS Airport Business Park5801 E Taft Rd, North Syracuse, NY 13212 Directions (315) 418-4140Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists4115 Medical Center Dr Ste 115, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Directions (315) 329-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
How was your appointment with Dr. Greenky?
After one month I`m back in Tokyo walking with a cane. Getting better. But the leg aches and is a little sore. Does this improve? Hard to sleep without a pill. The doctors in Tokyo I`ve shone the X-ray to commend you on a good job.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1750346060
- The Otto Aufranc Fellowship In Reconstruction At New England Baptist Hospital ( Harvard and Tufts Universities)
- S U N Y Upstate Medical University Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Northwestern University
